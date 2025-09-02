Noida schools shut on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall forecast

Noida, Sep 2 (PTI) Schools in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district will remain closed for students from nursery to Class 12 on Wednesday as heavy rains are predicted for the day, according to an official order.

The order applies to schools under the Basic Education Department, government-aided institutions, and those affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE and Madrasa Board, the district administration said in a statement.

However, all teaching and non-teaching staff working in basic education and composite schools have been directed to report to duty on time and perform departmental work as usual, it added.

The administration has asked all schools to ensure strict compliance with the order.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, among other places in the national capital region, has witnessed intensive spells of rain in recent days.