Noida: SHO shunted for 'casteist' music video in uniform

Noida, Nov 9 (PTI) The in-charge of a police station in Noida was shunted from the post on Thursday after a purported "casteist" music video featuring him in uniform surfaced on social media, officials said. Taking cognisance of the video, which allegedly also had casteist visuals, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh also ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter, officials added.

The nearly five-minute long music video released on YouTube four days ago allegedly features Noida Sector 126 police station in-charge Inspector Ajay Singh Chahar. Chahar is purportedly seen in his official uniform in the music video laced with "casteist remarks." "Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar has transferred the station in-charge Sector-126 to reserve police lines with immediate effect and ordered a departmental inquiry," a police spokesperson said.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh police had issued a list of guidelines in February for its personnel, asking them to refrain from making social media posts, including reels and videos, during work hours and in uniform.

Warning action against erring officials, the UP police noted that such acts "tarnished" the image of the three-lakh strong police department. PTI KIS MNK MNK MNK