Noida: SP workers protest over civic issues ahead of Yogi Adityanath's visit

Noida, Aug 30 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) workers staged a demonstration in Noida on Saturday, demanding a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to raise their concerns over civic issues, including waterlogging, potholes and sanitation problems in residential colonies.

The protest, led by SP's Noida unit president Ashray Gupta, was held in Sector 51 ahead of the chief minister's visit to the city. Workers carried placards highlighting road conditions and other grievances, while raising slogans against local authorities.

"We were going to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to raise basic civic issues like waterlogging, potholes and sewer problems. Later, we submitted a memorandum to ACP Praveen Kumar Singh, who has assured us of a meeting with Noida Authority officials," Gupta told PTI.

ACP Praveen Kumar Singh confirmed it was a peaceful demonstration over civic issues and that the protesters would meet the authorities next week to discuss their concerns.

Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were scheduled to visit a defence equipment and drone manufacturing company in Noida on Saturday afternoon.