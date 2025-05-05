Noida STF busts gang involved in duping NEET aspirants, 3 held

Noida, May 4 (PTI) Noida unit of Special Task Force has busted a gang that allegedly demanded money from NEET-UG aspirants to "facilitate" them to pass the exam, police said Sunday, adding that three people were arrested in the case.

According to police, the accused were identified as Vikram Kumar Sahu (30), Dharmpal Singh, Aniket, all residents of Delhi.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), STF, Noida, Raj Kumar Mishra said, "Noida STF unit has busted a gang involved cheating students on the pretext of helping them clear NEET-UG exam. They demanded money from the aspirants' relatives or family members." The accused were arrested on Saturday. During the interrogation, Sahu told the police that he got admission in Biotechnology in Vinayaka Mission University, in Chennai in 2011, the ASP said.

"Vikram and Aniket were involved in facilitating admissions against 30 per cent commission in Vinayaka Mission University. After doing post graduation from the institution, Vikram came to Delhi and he met Dharampal Singh," he said.

The accused registered a company named 'Admission View' and collected the data of MBBS candidates. They began calling them and under the pretext of securing a seat.

"The accused demanded Rs 5 lakh per candidate under the pretext of getting the aspirant a seat in the college and fled," Mishra said.

"After multiple complaints were registered against them in 2023, they formed a new company, Shreyanvi EDU OPC PVT LTD and began committing the same fraud," Mishra added.

As the NEET-UG exam approached, they again collected data of their candidates and made calls to demand money under the pretext of facilitating the aspirants in passing their exam.

Police received information on their fraud and acting on it, the accused were arrested on Saturday. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

STF recovered 10 mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards, data sheet of the candidates, pan cards, cheque book, voter ID cards, passport and a car among other things. PTI COR HIG HIG