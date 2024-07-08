Noida sub-inspector jumps into drain to rescue man attempting suicide

Noida, Jul 8 (PTI) In an extraordinary display of dedication to duty, a police sub-inspector jumped into a deep drain in Greater Noida on Monday to rescue an intoxicated man trying to end his life, officials said on Monday.

The sub-inspector, Sohanveer Singh, is attached to the Phase 2 police station and is in charge of the local Panchasheel outpost, they said.

"Today, the police received information that a man in an intoxicated state had fallen into a deep and dirty drain near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road in an attempt to commit suicide.

"Responding swiftly to the call, Sub-Inspector Sohanveer Singh, along with Sub-Inspector (trainee) Navneet Kumar and Head Constable Pradeep Kumar, rushed to the scene," a police spokesperson said.

Upon arrival, they found the man being swept away by the fast-flowing dirty waters of the drain, the official said.

"Displaying remarkable bravery, Singh jumped into the drain and rescued the man," the spokesperson said.

According to the police, the man was promptly taken to the hospital, and his condition is stable.