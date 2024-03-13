Noida: Surface parking starts in 35 sectors, minimum Rs 10 for bikes, Rs 20 for cars

Noida, Mar 13 (PTI) Residents will now get authorised parking at 35 sectors of the city with the Noida Authority on Wednesday finalising contractors for surface parking to check people from leaving their vehicles at unapproved spots.

There will be a minimum charge of Rs 10 for two-wheelers and Rs 20 for four-wheelers while a full-day parking could be availed for Rs 40 and Rs 80, an official statement said.

Surface parking would be available at a total of 35 sectors across three clusters, the Noida Authority said.

Contractor M G Infra Solutions has been authorised for surface parking in sectors 2, 6, 8, 15, 16, 25, 27, 29, 30, 41, 50, 51, 61 and 104, it said.

Contractor Milestone Security and Placement Services has been authorised for surface parking in sectors 33, 54, 57, 58, 59, 60, 125, 126, 127, 132, 135 and 144, while Ayush Parking Service will handle work in sectors 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 94, 104 and 120, it added.

The Noida Authority also issued a tariff list for parking vehicles at these locations.

For two-wheelers, Rs 10 would be charged for parking up to two hours, Rs 5 for every additional hour and Rs 40 for the entire day while a monthly rate of Rs 500 would be applicable, it stated.

In the case of four-wheelers, Rs 20 would be charged for parking up to two hours, Rs 10 for every additional hour and Rs 80 for the entire day while a monthly rate of Rs 1500 would be applicable, it stated.

For buses/trucks, Rs 40 would be charged for the first two hours, Rs 20 for each additional hour and Rs 200 for the entire day while a month's parking is not allowed for such vehicles, according to the statement.

"For smooth operation of traffic and to deal with the problem of traffic jams on various routes in Noida city, operation of surface parking on the routes/plots has been started by completing the process of e-tender for three clusters," the authority said.

"This will solve the problem of traffic jams due to vehicles parked unorganised on the roads and Noida Authority will also earn revenue," it added.

The authority said soon tenders for two more clusters of surface parking in the city would be finalised. PTI KIS RHL