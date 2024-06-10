Noida team off to J-K to coordinate with bus attack victims from city

Noida (UP), Jun 10 (PTI) A team of the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has been sent to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate relief measures for three district residents who were injured in the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims there, officials said on Monday.

Two women and a man from Gautam Buddh Nagar district's Greater Noida area are among the 41 injured in the attack, in which nine people were also killed.

"Three residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar suffered injuries in the incident. This includes a man (Bunty) and two sisters (Mira and Lakshmi)," District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma told PTI.

He added that a four-member team has been sent from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Jammu and Kashmir to coordinate relief and other measures for them.

"The coordination team is headed by Additional District Magistrate Bhairav and also includes an assistant commissioner of police and a naib tehsildar of the district," Verma said.

People from Uttar Pradesh injured in the attack include three from this district, 10 from Balrampur district, eight from Gonda district and four of a family from Gorakhpur, according to officials.

Terrorists opened fire at the 53-seater bus which was on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra. The bus veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of the Poni area, leading to the casualties.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday night termed the incident as a "cowardly attack".

"The cowardly attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. My heartfelt condolences to the departed souls. My sympathies are with the grieving families. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his holy feet and provide speedy recovery to all the injured," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi. PTI KIS ANB ANB