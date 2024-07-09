Noida: Techie, 4 of society maintenance team arrested over assault

Noida, Jul 9 (PTI) Four members of a society's maintenance team and a software engineer were arrested here on Tuesday after a video of a clash in the residential complex went viral, police said.

In the purported video of the incident, which took place on Sunday at the Futec Gateway society in Sector 75, the maintenance team members are seen assaulting one man with sticks.

While the exact cause of the assault was yet to be confirmed, officials aware of the matter said the arrested techie and two of his friends were allegedly in an inebriated condition when they engaged in an argument with the maintenance team.

"The police have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter after which an FIR was lodged in the case under provisions of the BNS at Sector 113 police station," Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra said.

"Five people have been arrested in connection with the case," the officer said.

Another official told PTI that four of the arrestees are members of the society's maintenance team while the fifth is a software engineer who was part of the other group involved in the case.

The man who was seen being assaulted is in a stable condition now, the official added.