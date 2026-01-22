Noida techie death: 2 more builders arrested

Noida, Jan 22 (PTI) The Noida police on Thursday arrested two more builders in connection with its probe into the death of a software engineer who drowned after his vehicle crashed into a waterlogged trench in Sector 150, officials said.

"Those arrested have been identified as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karnwal," a police official told PTI.

Yuvraj Mehta (27), who worked in Gurugram, was returning home in Sector 150 here when his car fell into a water-filled pit near a construction site on the intervening night of January 16-17. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.

The FIR was lodged at the Knowledge Park Police Station under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by the techie's father, police said.

The police earlier arrested Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, also in connection with this case. PTI KIS MPL MPL