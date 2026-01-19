Noida techie death: CM orders SIT probe, statewide road safety drive

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a software engineer in Noida and the immediate identification and rectification of accident-prone spots across Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Monday.

Yuvraj Mehta (27), who worked in Gurugram, was returning to his home in Sector 150 when his car fell into a deep, water-filled pit near an under-construction site on the night of January 16. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Adityanath directed the constitution of a three-member SIT to investigate the circumstances leading to Mehta's death.

The SIT will be headed by the additional director general (ADG), Meerut Zone. The Meerut divisional commissioner and the chief engineer of the Public Works Department (PWD) have been included as members. The team has been asked to complete the probe and submit its report to the chief minister within five days, an official statement issued here said.

The incident has led to allegations of negligence, delayed rescue efforts and protests by local residents. An FIR has been registered against two real estate developers on charges of death due to negligence.

Besides the SIT probe, Adityanath directed officials to identify accident-prone locations across Uttar Pradesh and ensure that remedial measures are taken immediately. He instructed that all necessary measures be taken to prevent a recurrence of such incidents anywhere in the state.

The chief minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family, the statement said.

Mehta's father, Raj Kumar, has alleged negligence by local authorities and demanded that accountability be fixed in the matter so that "no one else loses their son like this" in future.