Noida: Teen boy dies after iron rod falls from under-construction house, landlord booked

Noida (UP) Aug 29 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died after an iron bar from an under-construction house fell on his head here, police said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections against the landlord Gaurav Sharma and his uncle Devdutt Sharma on the complaint of the boy’s father Rajesh Rai from Bihar’s Buxar, they said. The incident happened on August 23 around 5 pm when Rohit was passing by the under-construction house near Nagar Dairy ahead of Balwant Chowk when an iron bar fell on his head, Phase-1 Station House Officer (SHO) Amit Bhadana said. The boy was rushed to Noida District Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Bhadana added. Rai alleged in his complaint that the accident occurred due to careless construction work without safety arrangements, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under sections 106 (1) (death due to negligence) and 290 (negligence during construction or repair of a building) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the SHO added. PTI COR BHJ OZ OZ