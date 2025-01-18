Noida: Three Chinese nationals arrested for overstaying visas

Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) Three Chinese nationals working with smartphone maker Vivo have been arrested here for allegedly staying illegally in India, police said.

The arrests were made on Friday by Gautam Budh Nagar Police's SWAT team and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-3) Ashok Kumar Singh said three Chinese nationals working with Vivo in the Kherli Bhav area in Gautam Budh Nagar have been arrested for staying illegally in India after their visas expired.

He said the accused were identified as Yusingbo, Chan Chau and Pengshao. PTI COR DIV DIV