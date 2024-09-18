Noida township 'violating' rules: NGT issues notices to Centre, UP forest department

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought the responses of the Centre, the forest and environment department of the Uttar Pradesh government and others on a plea alleging environmental violations by a realtor in Noida.

The green body was hearing a petition filed by the residents of Jaypee Wishtown in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The plea has alleged that the developer, Jaypee Infratech Limited, is making major changes in the townships in contravention of norms.

In a recent order, a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava took note of the allegations about the township being located on the Yamuna riverbed, around 2 km from the river, under the Okhla Bird Sanctuary.

The bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel, took note of the claims about the realtor felling trees illegally and raising commercial construction in a green area.

"The original application (OA) raises a substantial issue relating to the compliance of environmental norms. Issue notice to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing (on November 23)," the tribunal said.

The respondents or parties in the case are the Centre, the Noida Development Authority, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the state department of forest and environment and the station house officer (SHO) of Noida sector 126. PTI MNR RC