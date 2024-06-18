Noida traffic police crackdown: Over 7,000 violations, several vehicles seized

Noida, Jun 18 (PTI) Noida Police on Tuesday continued its crackdown on traffic violations across the city, penalising over 7,000 motorists for offences like not wearing helmets and seat belts, jumping red-light and illegally using sirens, government signs on vehicles.

Also, 28 vehicles were impounded during the enforcement drive which is aimed at streamlining traffic flow and curbing illegal parking and other violations, the police said in a statement.

The campaign was carried out in areas such as Sector-15, Sector-125, Sector-62, Sector-52 Metro, Sector-51 Metro, Sector-71 Chowk, Kisan Chowk, Ek Murti Roundabout, Surajpur Chowk, Pari Chowk, and P-3 Roundabout, it said.

"During the campaign, a total of 17 vehicles were towed, 28 vehicles were seized, and wheel clamps were placed on nine vehicles. There were 4,569 cases of riding without a helmet, 247 cases of driving without a seat belt, and 153 cases of triple riding on two-wheelers," the police said.

"Additionally, 30 individuals were caught using a mobile phone while driving, and 754 cases of illegal parking were recorded. There were 403 instances of driving in the wrong direction, 77 cases of noise pollution violations, and 66 air pollution violations.

"Faulty number plates were found in 121 cases, and there were 248 red light violations. Furthermore, 44 people were driving without a license, and there were 233 'other' violations," the police said.

In total, 6,945 e-challans were issued, and 28 vehicles were seized, according to the police statement.

In a similar ongoing campaign, the traffic police targeted the misuse of red and blue beacons, hooters, sirens, and unauthorized use of police and government signs/symbols on private vehicles, it said.

"This campaign resulted in 77 cases of misuse of hooters and sirens, 23 cases of unauthorised use of police colours, and 347 instances of illegal writing of 'UP Government' or 'Government of India' on vehicles. In total, 447 violations were recorded in this category," the police said.

Meanwhile, as heatwave conditions continued in the district, the police got more green nets installed at traffic junctions to provide relief to commuters, especially two-wheelers when they wait at red lights.

DCP (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said, "The work has been done in collaboration between Red FM and Noida Traffic Police in an effort to serve our people and make commuting better." "In this scorching heat, when the temperatures are soaring to 45 and 50 degrees Celsius, setting up shades was the need of the hour. Together we have covered several key spots in Noida for bikers, people on foot, and also the traffic police on duty," the police officer said.

On Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department showed "heatwave" conditions in Noida, Greater Noida as the mercury soared over 45 degrees Celsius mark, but predicted "thunderstorm and lighting" for the city on Thursday coupled with "strong surface winds" on Friday. PTI KIS RT RT