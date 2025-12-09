Noida: Two arrested for online betting scam operating via fake call centre

Noida, Dec 9 (PTI) The Noida Police has arrested two persons for allegedly defrauding people through banned online gaming and betting applications operated through a fake call centre, officials said on Tuesday.

Seven laptops and eight mobile phones allegedly used in the fraudulent operations were recovered from the accused, they added.

A joint team of the Phase-1 police station and the Cyber Crime Police Station arrested Sachin Goswami (33), a native of Muzaffarnagar currently based in Delhi, and Kunal Goswami (22), a Ghaziabad-native residing in Delhi, from Noida Sector-2, police said.

Sachin holds an MBA degree in finance, while Kunal is a BBA graduate, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Yamuna Prasad said despite online gaming and betting applications being banned in India, the accused were advertising such platforms on various websites and collecting data of unsuspecting users through online searches.

"They would then call the victims, lure them with promises of easy profits through gaming and betting, and send links to gaming and betting apps. Money was collected in the name of creating IDs and passwords on different gaming platforms," the DCP said.

Police said the accused initially allowed victims to earn small amounts to gain their trust. "Once confidence was established, larger sums were taken and the cheated money was routed to multiple mule bank accounts," the official said.

According to the police, no valid documents or registrations related to the call centre or the operation of gaming and betting apps were found in their possession. The accused were also using SIM cards procured through fake identity documents for making calls.

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Information Technology Act and the Telecommunications Act, police said.