Noida: Two held for cheating people on promise of providing jobs abroad, making fake visas

Noida, Jul 26 (PTI) The Noida Police on Wednesday said it has arrested two suspected members of a gang allegedly involved in duping money from people on the pretext of helping them get employment abroad.

The gang had floated a bogus company, made fake visa documents for the job applicants and even called them for in-person interviews, the police said.

“An inter-state gang involved in duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs abroad has been busted. The gang made forged visas for job applicants. They took Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 from applicants,” Additional DCP (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

“The gang members even called job applicants for interviews in Noida and gave them forged visas and fake job documents. Thereafter the gang would change its location and go untraceable. The gang has operated from Delhi also in the past and from July 20 they had been operating from Noida,” Avasthy said.

The police identified the arrestees as Ravindra Pratap Singh alias Ravi alias Santalal Sahni and Mohit Kumar alias Lalu Yadav alias Guddu.

The police have recovered Rs 60,000 cash, two passports and two visas from their possession and seized computer-related equipments from their office, located in Sector 3 of the city.

An FIR has been lodged against them at the local Phase 1 police station and further legal proceedings have been initiated, the police added. PTI KIS NB NB