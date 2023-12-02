Noida: Two held for duping people on pretext of loan, insurance policy

Noida, Dec 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested from a fake call centre in Noida for allegedly duping people on the pretext of facilitating bank loan or reviving lapsed insurance policies, police said on Saturday.

The two were operating from the facility located in the city's Sector 2 under Phase 2 police station area and arrested on Friday, an officer said.

They have been identified as Roshan Kumar, 31, and Sumant Kumar, 40.

"The two would call up citizens using a database. They lured those in need of loan from bank or those seeking revival of lapsed insurance policies or return of money on lapsed policies," Additional DCP Noida Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

"Once a gullible person showed interest, they would ask them for money on the pretext of file charge or processing charge, etc and then go inaccessible," Avasthy said.

He said six phones, 24 calling sheets and Rs 500 in cash were seized from their possession, police said. An FIR has been lodged under IPC sections 419 and 420 and under provisions of the Information Technology Act and the accused have been remanded in judicial custody, the police added. PTI KIS SMN SMN