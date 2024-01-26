Noida: Two killed in road crash at same spot in two days

Noida, Jan 26 (PTI) Two young men lost their lives in separate incidents of road crashes at the same spot in Noida within two days, according to police.

Both the incidents took place at the Sector 37 underpass, which falls under Sector 39 police station area, they said.

Bittu Kumar Jha, 28, who lived in Sadarpur colony, was on his motorcycle which collided with a divider on the road late Friday night, a police spokesperson said.

"Jha was taken by the police to a hospital where doctors declared him dead," the police spokesperson said.

In the other incident on Thursday morning, Akash Rai, 26, was passing through the underpass when an unidentified vehicle allegedly rammed his scooter, the official said.

Rai was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead by doctors, the police official said.

In both the cases bodies were handed over to the families after formalities and legal proceedings carried out by the local police station, they added. PTI KIS TIR TIR