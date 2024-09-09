Noida: Two killed in separate train accidents

Noida, Sep 9 (PTI) Two people died after being hit by trains in separate incidents in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, police said on Monday.

Badalpur police station in-charge Amresh Kumar Singh said they got information this morning that a person died after being hit by a train near Chhapraula village.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Singh (41), a resident of the same village, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and his family members have also been informed.

In a separate incident, a person died after being hit by a train near Chipiyana Buzurg village. The victim is yet to be identified, Singh said. PTI COR NB NB