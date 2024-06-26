Noida: Unidentified man's body found in drain

Noida, Jun 26 (PTI) An unidentified person's body was found dumped in a drain in Noida on Wednesday, prompting the police to launch an investigation into the matter, officials said.

The body, which appeared to be three to four days old, was found covered with a sack in the drain in Sector 72 under Sector 113 police station limits, they said.

The local police were alerted about the body around 7.30 pm, an official said.

"A team of officials from Sector 113 police station immediately reached the spot upon being alerted about the finding of the body. The dead person appeared to be aged around 30-35 years and the body was taken into custody by the police," said Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Kumar Mishra.

"Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the unidentified body. A team of forensic experts was also called to the spot for inspection. Police team is collecting evidence from the spot," he added.

An official said the body had swollen apparently as it is three to four days old.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said. PTI KIS AS AS