Noida: Unidentified man's body found near drain

Noida, July 9 (PTI) The body of a man was found near a drain in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The body, which is yet to be identified, was found in Sector 136, they said.

"Due to the depth of the drain, a hydra crane was called in to retrieve the body, which appeared to be 2-3 days old," a police spokesperson said.

"Forensic units conducted an examination on-site, and the body was sent for post-mortem," the official said.

Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, and further investigations are being carried out, they said. PTI KIS HIG HIG