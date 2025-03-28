Noida: Video of man being beaten up goes viral on social media, case lodged

Noida, Mar 27 (PTI) A video in which a man is seen being beaten up by two unidentified men has gone viral on social media, the Noida Police said on Thursday.

The video was purportedly shot in Noida's Sector 31, they said, adding that a case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station.

In the 38-second video, two men are seen thrashing a man wearing a helmet and carrying a backpack. A person is heard saying in the video that the security guards of poet Kumar Vishwas are beating up the man. Later, the man approached a security personnel but was being followed by unidentified men, who again beat him up.

According to police, two two-wheelers and car were involved in an accident at a Sector 31 intersection on Wednesday evening. An exchange of words between the passengers of the vehicles soon escalated into a physical fight, police said, adding that the personnel from a nearby security post had to intervene.

"The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A case has been registered at the Sector 20 police station and legal action will be taken on that basis," an officer said.

"A complaint was received from a man who was riding one of the two-wheelers. Further legal action will be taken," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Noida, Praveen Kumar Singh told PTI. PTI COR RC