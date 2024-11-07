Noida: Woman jumps to death from 3rd floor of GIP Mall

Noida (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A woman allegedly distressed by marital dispute jumped to her death from the third floor of the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38 here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when Akanksha Sood jumped off the third floor of the mall, Sector 39 police station in-charge Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

The critically-injured woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, Singh said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Sood was married 2017 but was having a dispute with her husband, the officer said.

The woman left her mobile phone at home before going to the mall, Singh added. PTI COR ARI