Noida: Woman killed at home as kin sleep in other rooms

Noida, Oct 1 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Noida on Sunday with severe injury marks on her head, police said. The woman's family members claimed that they were asleep in the other rooms when she was killed allegedly by an unidentified person, the police said. A senior official said the woman appeared to have been assaulted and her head battered with brick, leading to the death. "Information was received at the Ecotech 3 police station that the body of a woman was found at her home in Habibur village in the morning. She was identified as Pinky," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti said. "Local police teams and officers rushed to the spot. A dog squad and forensic experts were also called in for a detailed examination of the incident site," she said. The officer said the family members of the dead woman were there in the house premises at the time of the incident. An investigation into the case has been launched and some evidence collected from the spot, she said, adding further probe is underway.