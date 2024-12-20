Noida: YouTuber arrested for assaulting man on road

Noida, Dec 19 (PTI) A YouTuber was arrested here on Thursday after a video went viral that showed him allegedly assaulting a man on a road, police said.

Accused Rajveer Shishodia was held by officials of the Phase-3 police station area here, they said.

The incident came to light after a video of the altercation went viral on social media, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

According to the police, the victim had filed a complaint following the circulation of the video about the incident, which took place earlier this week.

Acting on the complaint, an FIR was lodged against Shishodia under BNS sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult of another person with the intent to provoke them to break the public peace or commit another offense) and 351 (criminal intimidation).

"Based on the viral video and the written complaint by the victim, Rajveer Shishodia was arrested today. Further legal action is being taken," a police official said Thursday night.

Further investigations are ongoing, and authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the altercation. PTI KIS NB NB