Noise levels breach permissible limits on Diwali night in Ranchi

Ranchi: Noise levels shot up by up to 56 per cent in the silence zones of Ranchi against an average permissible limit of 45 decibels (dB) on Diwali night on Sunday, an official said.

Doranda and RIMS Bariatu, both falling under the silence zones, recorded an average of noise levels of 70.61 dB and 64.46 dB, respectively, between 6pm and midnight, the official said on Monday.

On November 8, these areas had recorded a noise level of 57.40dB and 58.39 dB, respectively, according to data by Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board.

Similarly, commercial areas such as Albert Ekka Chowk, Lalpur and Ratu Road recorded 37.8 per cent, 35.83 per cent and 34.9 per cent spike in noise levels against an average permissible limit of 60dB, the official added.

The permissible limit for sound in commercial areas is 65dB during the day and 55dB at night.

Ashok Nagar, a residential area, recorded a 43.3 per cent hike in noise levels compared to its permissible limit on Diwali night.

JSPCB had measured sound levels in six locations—Doranda, RIMS Bariatu (silence zones), Albert Ekka Chowk, Lalpur Chowk, Ratu Road (commercial zones) and Ashok Nagar (residential area)— from 6pm to midnight on Sunday, the official added.

The board had given a two-hour window from 8pm to 10pm for bursting firecrackers this Diwali.

JSPCB member secretary YK Das told PTI, "According to our observation, maximum crackers were burst in the two-hour window." These days, revellers are aware about the ill effects of sound pollution, he said.

"Since we banned sale of firecrackers above 125 decibels, the noise pollution in the state was under control," Das said.

Ranchi's air quality had also deteriorated on Diwali.

The average PM-10 level was recorded at 197ug/m3 near Birsa Chowk and 143.45 ug/m3 at Albert Ekka Chowk, respectively, between 6am on Sunday and 6am on Monday against a permissible limit of 100ug/m3.