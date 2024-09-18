Noise pollution in Mayur Vihar’s commercial complex: NGT asks DPCC to take action

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to take appropriate action to check the alleged noise pollution being caused by the continuous whistles of security guards at a commercial complex in east Delhi.

The green body was hearing a plea filed by a resident complaining about the noise pollution caused by the guards in the NEXTRA commercial complex on the main road in Mayur Vihar Phase 1.

The sound of the whistle is causing noise pollution and is disturbing the applicant, who is a resident of a nearby apartment, the tribunal said noting the complaint.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava noted that a complaint was already made to the DPCC by the applicant.

"Having regard to the nature of the grievance that has been raised in the application, we are of the view that the grievance of the applicant can be duly looked into by DPCC in accordance with law.

"Hence, we dispose of the original application directing the DPCC to consider the grievance of the applicant and take appropriate action, if required, by following the due process," said the bench, also comprising judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel. PTI MNR MNR SK SK