Noisy scenes in Assam Assembly as opposition protests during governor's address

Guwahati, Feb 16 (PTI) The Budget session of the Assam Assembly got off to an uproarious start on Monday as opposition members protested during the governor's speech, storming into the Well of the House and raising slogans.

The opposition MLAs created noisy scenes for almost the entire length of the 40-minute speech delivered by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

They tried to hurl copies of the speech towards the podium, but the booklets were promptly taken away by the marshals, engaged in security of the House.

In the last session of the assembly under this government before the election, the vote on accounts will be presented on Tuesday.

As the governor spoke about development work under the current regime, five minutes into his speech, Congress, AIUDF, CPI(M) and the lone Independent MLA trooped into the Well of the House to register their protest.

Initially displaying the speech copies, a section of the opposition MLAs later tried to hurl those towards the governor's podium.

The marshals seized the copies and also snatched away other placards and papers being displayed by the MLAs.

Over 20 security personnel, including the marshals, were engaged in cordoning off the more than 30 opposition members as they remained in the Well for the entire duration of the speech.

The opposition members raised slogans against a controversial video featuring the chief minister and demanding justice for popular singer Zubeen Garg.

They squatted on the floor, even as the governor continued with his speech.

Acharya, in his speech, dwelt on the developmental activities and welfare measures of the government and highlighted the achievements over the last five years. PTI SSG ACD