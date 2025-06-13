'Nomadic Elephant', 'Khaan Quest' exercises significant milestone in India's defence diplomacy: MoD

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) India-Mongolia bilateral military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' and upcoming multinational exercise 'Khaan Quest' in that country mark a significant milestone in India's "expanding defence diplomacy" and underscore the strategic importance of its partnership with Mongolia, the defence ministry said on Friday.

The 17th edition of Exercise Nomadic Elephant concluded today at Ulaanbaatar while Exercise Khaan Quest will kick off in Mongolia from June 14.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh along with Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, Director General Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement, attended the closing ceremony of exercise 'Nomadic Elephant'.

"The conduct of exercises Nomadic Elephant and Khaan Quest marks a significant milestone in India's expanding defence diplomacy and underscores the strategic importance of its partnership with Mongolia," it said in a statement.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 45 personnel predominantly from a battalion of the Arunachal Scouts, actively participated in the two-week-long exercise in Ulaanbaatar.

"The focus of the joint training was to enhance interoperability between the Indian Army and the Mongolian Armed Forces while operating as a combined task force in semi-conventional scenarios in semi-urban and mountainous terrain under United Nations mandate," it said.

Defence Secretary Singh commended the professionalism, dedication and conduct of the Indian soldiers during Exercise Nomadic Elephant.

He said this exercise is a "testament to the enduring bond of friendship, mutual trust and shared cultural linkages between India and Mongolia".

It served as a platform for meaningful military cooperation and demonstrates India's unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, Singh was quoted as saying in the statement.

He added that the Indian Army's contribution to such joint initiatives not only "enhances operational readiness but also reinforces India's role as a responsible stakeholder in global peacekeeping efforts".

The defence secretary is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the multinational joint military exercise 'Khaan Quest' 2025 at the same location tomorrow, in which an Indian Army contingent is also participating.

The annual joint military exercise, scheduled to be held from June 14-28, will bring together military forces from around the world to collaborate and enhance their peacekeeping capabilities.

The Indian Army contingent is being represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with personnel from other services, the ministry said on June 11.

"One woman officer and two women soldiers will also form part of the contingent," it had said.

The previous edition of this exercise was conducted in Mongolia from July 27 to August 9, 2024. PTI KND NB