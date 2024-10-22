Nominate officers for night inspection for operational safety: Railway Board chairman to zones

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar has urged the general managers of all 17 railway zones in the country to bring in a system of night inspection to ensure the safety of train operations.

In a written communication dated October 10, 2024, Kumar suggested the GMs to nominate officials for night inspection and also monitor whether the inspection work is being carried out properly.

The Railway Board chairman said night inspection is an important drill for the safety of railway operations and it was stressed in a safety review meeting held on October 8.

"GMs/DRMs should set this system in place and daily monitor issues arising out of night inspections," Kumar wrote.

"The system needs to be in place for nomination of officers for night inspection and its monitoring as to whether the inspection was carried out by the nominated officer or not," he added.

Kumar further suggested that deficiencies noted during the inspection and action required or taken are to be closely monitored.

"I will be discussing this during my regular interactions with zones/divisions," he said.

"Also, a few DRMs will randomly be asked to share with the Railway Board the position of night inspections of the previous day. A close monitoring be ensured at your end," Kumar added.

Railway officials said the board wants all divisions and zones to be extra vigilant in the wake of a spurt in cases of derailments.

Besides, in several cases, miscreants placed obstruction in the form of gas cylinders, concrete slabs or iron rods on railway tracks to disrupt rail operations, they said.

"It is a good initiative by the Railway Board chairperson. Night inspection will keep employees engaged in the safety of rail operations on their toes all the time and also instil some fear among miscreants," a senior railway official said. PTI JP IJT IJT