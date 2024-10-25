Nomination concludes for bypoll in 2 Sikkim seats, total 7 filed papers: Official

Gangtok, Oct 25 (PTI) The process of filing nomination papers for by-election in two seats in Sikkim concluded on Friday, with contestants of the Citizen Action Party - Sikkim (CAP-S) submitting their papers on the last day, officials said.

The two seats now have a total of seven candidates.

CAP-S nominees, Mahesh Rai and Provincia Hung Subba, filed their nomination from Namchi-Singhithang and Soreng-Chakung assembly constituencies, respectively.

Satish Chandra Rai (SKM), Daniel Rai (SDF) and Yojna Rai (substitute candidate of SDF) are the three other candidates who submitted their documents for Namchi-Singhithang assembly seat earlier.

Besides Subba, the former MLA Aditya Golay (SKM) and Prem Bahadur Bhandari (SDF) are the other two candidates who filed nomination papers for the Soreng-Chakung constituency, officials said.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on October 28 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 30.

The poll day is scheduled for November 13.

Soreng-Chakung and Namchi-Singhithang assembly seats had fallen vacant following resignation of the sitting members, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and his wife Krishna Kumari Rai, respectively.

Tamang had resigned from Soreng-Chakung seat after deciding to keep Rhenock seat from where he won too.

Rai quit as an MLA on June 13, a day after taking oath as legislator, though the reason for her resignation is not known.

The ruling SKM has 30 members in the 32-member Sikkim Legislative Assembly. PTI KDK NN