Nomination for Anta Assembly bypoll begins in Rajasthan, Congress candidate files papers

Jaipur, Oct 13 (PTI) The process of filing nominations for the by-election to the Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan began on Monday, with Congress candidate Pramod Jain being the first to submit his papers, officials said.
Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said the Election Commission has issued the notification for the bypoll, following which the returning officer of the Anta segment issued a public notice, formally beginning the nomination process.
"On the first day, Pramod Jain from the Congress party filed his nomination," Mahajan said.
He said the last date for filing nominations is October 21, while scrutiny will take place on October 23. Candidates can withdraw their nominations till October 27, he added.
Mahajan said nominations will not be accepted on October 19 and 20 due to public holidays for Diwali.
Polling will be held on November 11 and counting of votes will take place on November 14, according to the notification.
The bypoll in Anta constituency of Baran district was necessitated after sitting BJP MLA Kanwarlal Meena was disqualified for allegedly threatening an SDM officer with a pistol.
As of October 1, 2025, there are 2,27,563 registered voters in the constituency, officials said.