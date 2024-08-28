Nomination of jailed separatist Barkati, 34 others rejected for first phase of J-K Assembly polls

Jammu/Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) The nomination papers of 35 candidates including that of jailed separatist Sarjan Barkati were on Wednesday rejected during scrutiny for the first phase of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, leaving 244 contestants in the fray.

The first phase covering 24 segments -- 16 in south Kashmir districts of Pulwama, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian districts and eight in Chenab valley area of Jammu region comprising Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts -- are going to polls in the first phase on September 18.

The scrutiny of nomination papers for 24 assembly constituencies was held on Wednesday in the office of the respective returning officers across all seven districts, a statement issued by the office of Chief Electoral Officer said.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by 279 candidates, candidature of 244 candidates was found valid according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, while nomination papers of 35 candidates, which were found invalid, were rejected.

The 35 candidates whose nomination was rejected include jailed separatist worker Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Sarjan Barkati. His daughter Sugra had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Zainapora constituency of Shopian district on Tuesday.

Barkati, who shot to fame during the 2016 summer turmoil which broke out after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, was first arrested eight years ago and booked under the Public Safety Act. He was again arrested last year and is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the charge sheet filed against him in a court earlier this year, Barkati -- an active ideologue, promoter and supporter of ongoing terrorist-secessionist nexus -- hatched a criminal conspiracy with others who include his relatives and family members to facilitate, aid, incite, advice, advocate and promote terrorist and secessionist ideologies and activities through his inflammatory speeches.

"Through such audio-video inflammatory speeches, he has incited, instigated and provoked youth to join the terrorist ranks," the charge sheet reads.

Others whose nomination papers were rejected include 13 other Independent candidates and several candidates of different political parties.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination by August 30 before 3 pm in the office of the respective returning officers.

The officials said nomination papers of 67 candidates were found valid in Anantnag district, followed by 46 in Pulwama district, 34 in Doda district, 29 in Kishtwar district, 26 in Kulgam district, 21 in Shopian district, while nomination papers of 21 candidates have been found valid and accordingly accepted in Ramban district.

In Kishtwar district, nomination papers of 12 candidates were found valid in 48-Inderwal AC; 10 candidates in 49-Kishtwar AC; while nomination papers of seven candidates have been accepted in 50-Padder-Nagseni AC.

In Doda district, nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in 51-Bhadarwah AC; 11 candidates in 52-Doda AC; and nine candidates in 53-Doda West AC.

In Ramban district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 54-Ramban AC; while nomination papers of nine candidates have been accepted in 55-Banihal AC.

Similarly, in Pulwama district, nomination papers of 14 candidates were accepted in 32-Pampore AC; 10 candidates in 33-Tral AC; 12 candidates in 34-Pulwama AC; and 10 candidates in 35-Rajpora AC.

In Shopian district, a total of 10 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 36-Zainapora AC; while nomination papers of 11 candidates have been accepted in 37-Shopian AC.

In Kulgam district, nomination papers of six candidates were accepted in 38-DH Pora AC; 10 candidates in 39-Kulgam AC; and 10 candidates in 40-Devsar AC.

In Anantnag district, a total of 12 nomination papers were found valid and accepted in 41-Dooru AC; 10 candidates in 42-Kokernag (ST) AC; 10 candidates in 43-Anantnag West AC; 13 candidates in 44-Anantnag AC; three candidates in 45-Srigufwara-Bijbehara AC; 13 candidates in 46-Shangus-Anantnag East AC; while nomination papers of six candidates have been accepted in 47-Pahalgam AC.