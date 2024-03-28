Nomination papers of one candidate rejected; six to contest from Inner Manipur seat

Imphal, Mar 28 (PTI) The nomination papers of six candidates seeking to contest from the Inner Manipur parliamentary seat were found valid during scrutiny on Thursday, an official said.
The papers of one candidate were rejected.
Returning Officer of Imphal West, Th Kirankumar, said, "Seven candidates had filed their nominations for the Inner Manipur seat. The nomination of the candidate of the Universal Family Party was rejected." Documents of BJP candidate and Education Minister Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh and JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam representing the Congress were found valid, he said.
The nomination papers of Republican Party of India (Athawale) nominee Maheshwar Thounaojam and three others were also found valid.
The Inner Manipur seat will go to polls on April 19. PTI COR NN