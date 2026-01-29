Nomination process begins for Jharkhand civic polls

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) The process of filing nominations for elections to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand, including Ranchi Municipal Corporation, began on Thursday, an official said.

The notification was issued by respective district election officers on Wednesday.

The last date for filing the papers is February 4, and the forms will be scrutinised on February 5.

Elections to the 48 ULBs is scheduled to be held on February 23, and votes will be counted on February 27, the official added.

Ranchi district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri directed officials to ensure strict implementation of the model code of conduct in view of the municipal elections in the state capital.

Meanwhile, the Ranchi sub-divisional magistrate on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in areas under the Ranchi Municipal Corporation to maintain law and order during the election period.

The order prohibits holding public meetings or processions by any political party, organisation or individual without permission, and the use of loud speakers between 10pm and 6am, besides others.

ULB polls in Jharkhand are not contested on the electoral symbols of the political parties, though candidates are backed by the parties. PTI SAN MNB