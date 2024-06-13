Nomination process for Jalandhar West bypoll to start on June 14

Chandigarh, Jun 13 (PTI) The nomination process for the bypoll to the Jalandhar West assembly constituency in Punjab will start on Friday, with the Election Commission of India issuing a programme for holding the election.

The bypoll, necessitated by the resignation of Sheetal Angural, will be held on July 10 and the votes counted on July 13.

Angural was AAP's Jalandhar West (SC) lawmaker. He resigned from the assembly on March 28, a day after he and then-Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku switched over to the BJP from AAP.

Nomination papers can be filed with the Jalandhar Development Authority estate officer, who is the returning officer for the constituency, a spokesperson said.

The official added that nominations can be filed on June 15. However, nomination papers cannot be presented on June 16, a Sunday, and June 17, being a holiday on account of Bakrid.

The last date for filing nominations is June 21. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 24 while the last date to withdraw nominations is June 26. PTI CHS SZM