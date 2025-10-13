Nomination process for J'khand's Ghatshila bye-election begins

Jamshedpur, Oct 13 (PTI) The nomination process for the bye-election in Jharkhand's Ghatshila assembly constituency commenced on Monday with the issuance of a gazette notification, an election official said.

The nomination process will continue until October 21, he said.

"The nomination process for the Ghatshila by-poll started on Monday. The submission will be accepted from 11 am to 3 pm," East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer, Karn Satyarthi, told PTI.

The voting for the by-poll in the constituency (ST) will take place on November 11, from 7 am to 5 pm. The votes will be counted on November 14, he added.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is October 24.

The Ghatshila seat fell vacant after Jharkhand Education minister Ramdas Soren, 62, died at a private hospital in New Delhi on August 15.

The Ghatshila constituency has 2.55 lakh electorates, including 1.30 lakh female voters.

Altogether 300 polling stations will be set up at 218 locations for the bye-election, another official in Ranchi said, adding that all preparations are there for conducting free and fair elections with adequate deployment of security forces.

The ruling JMM alliance and opposition BJP are gearing up for the by-poll, and they are likely to announce the names of their candidates this week.

JMM's Ramdas Soren, the deceased MLA, had won the seat for the third time in 2024 by defeating the BJP's Babulal Soren, a son of former chief minister Champai Soren. Ramdas had won the seat for the first time in 2009.

Though he lost the seat in 2014 to the BJP's Lakshman Tudu, he won it back in 2019.