Nomination process for Tarn Taran bypoll to begin from Oct 13

Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C on Sunday said the nomination process for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll will start from October 13.

The Tarn Taran assembly seat fell vacant following the death of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

The CEO said the last date for filing nominations will be October 21, followed by scrutiny on October 22. The withdrawal of candidature will be allowed till October 24.

Polling will take place on November 11 from 7 am to 6 pm, and the counting of votes will be held on November 14.

The entire election process will be completed before November 16, he said in a statement.

Sibin C stated that nomination papers can be filed with the returning officer between 11 am and 3 pm on any working day (except public holidays) from October 13 to 21.

The CEO said October 18 (Saturday) is not a holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and nomination papers can be presented on that day.

However, October 19 (Sunday) and October 20 (Monday, Diwali) are holidays under the same Act, and nomination papers cannot be presented on those dates, he added. PTI CHS RHL