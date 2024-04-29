Nominations for Haryana's 10 LS seats begin, Union min Rao Inderjit among 7 to file papers

Chandigarh, Apr 29 (PTI) The nomination process for the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana began on Monday, with Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh among seven candidates filing their papers before the respective returning officers, officials said.

Among the prominent candidates, Singh filed his nomination from Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency on the first day of filing of papers.

One more candidate filed a nomination from Gurugram, three nominations were filed from Sonipat and one each from Sirsa and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh.

No nominations were filed from other seats.

The deadline for filing nominations is May 6 while the scrutiny of papers will be done on May 7. The candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

As many as 1,99,81,982 voters across the state are eligible to cast their votes in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, officials said.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 25. PTI SUN RHL