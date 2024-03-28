Nominations of 110 candidates in 5 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra found valid

Mumbai, Mar 28 (PTI) Nomination papers of 110 candidates, out of the total 181 received in Maharashtra for the first phase polling on five Lok Sabha seats, were found valid after scrutiny on Thursday.
According to the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), 26 of the 53 nominations filed in Nagpur were found to be valid.
In Bhandara-Gondiya 22 out of the 40 nomination papers were in order, in Gadchiroli- Chimur all 12 candidates papers were valid, in Chandrapur 15 out of 35 and in Ramtek 35 out of 41 contestants forms were valid, said the CEO office.
The last date of withdrawal of nominations by candidates is March 30. Polling in all the five Lok Sabha seats in the Vidarbha region will take place on April 19.
Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80), will vote in five phases starting from April 19. PTI MR RSY