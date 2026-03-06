Nominations of six TN candidates for RS polls accepted

Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) The nominations of six candidates, four from the DMK combine and two from the opposition AIADMK, were accepted following scrutiny on Friday, an official said.
The papers of the six candidates -- DMK's Trichy N Siva and J Constantine Ravindran, M Christopher Tilak (Congress), L K Sudeesh (DMDK), and M Thambidurai (AIADMK) and Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK) -- who filed the papers for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha on March 5, were accepted without any objection.
The nomination paper of P Swaminathan (PMK S Ramadoss faction) has been rejected, the official said.
All the six are likely to announced elected unopposed. PTI JSP JSP ROH