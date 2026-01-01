Nominations rejected in 3 wards: SEC seeks report from BMC chief amid allegations against speaker

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Thursday sought a detailed report from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Bhushan Gagrani following allegations by some candidates that returning officers in south Mumbai's Colaba area refused to accept their nomination forms on the last day of the filing process.

An official said the issue pertains to wards numbered 225, 226 and 227 in the Colaba constituency, where kin of BJP leader and Maharashtra assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar are in the fray for the January 15 civic polls.

Rahul Narwekar's brother Makrand Narwekar, sister Gauri Shivalkar and sister-in-law Harshita Shivalkar are contesting the civic polls from wards 225, 226 and 227. The three filed their nomination papers on Tuesday in the presence of Rahul Narwekar.

"BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani had received complaints from some candidates alleging returning officers in the three wards did not accept their nomination forms on the final day of submission. After receiving complaints and in view of media outrage, the commission has sought a report from Gagrani, who is the election officer for civic polls in the metropolis," a senior SEC official told PTI.

The SEC could not confirm the names of the political parties that filed the complaints or the allegations levelled against any particular political figure, adding that an appropriate call will be taken one the BMC commissioner's report is received.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance candidate Babban Mahadik alleged the assembly speaker tried to threaten local officials to prevent the acceptance of nomination forms of some candidates.

Despite being in queue, paying the security deposit and reaching the office before the deadline, his nomination form from ward 226 was not accepted, Mahadik told reporters.

As per allegations doing the rounds of social media, 12 candidates were prevented from filing their nomination forms in Colaba constituency on the last day. These candidates alleged pressure was exerted on officials, with some independent candidates being threatened inside the nomination filing hall.

The speaker's brother and civic poll candidate Makrand Narwekar rubbished the allegations.

"Speaker Rahul Narwekar was present at the election officer's office only to support official BJP candidates. We believe in fighting elections in a democratic and fair manner," he said. PTI ND BNM