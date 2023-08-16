Advertisment
Non-adherence to building codes in hill states can have lethal consequences: Omar

16 Aug 2023

Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said people in the hill states should be mindful of the building codes while undertaking constructions as non-adherence to these guidelines can have lethal consequences.

"Years of Govt apathy and wilful ignorance while multi-storey concrete structures were built on unstable hillsides has lethal consequences. Who thought these buildings were a good idea? All hill states need to be mindful of the growing impact of climate change & enforce building codes accordingly," Abdullah, the NC vice president, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He was reacting to a video of a house collapse on a hillside in Himachal Pradesh.

Two persons were killed on Tuesday when eight houses, including six makeshift ones, collapsed and a slaughterhouse was buried under the debris following a landslide in Krishnanagar locality in Shimla. PTI SSB CK

