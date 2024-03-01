Non-bailable warrant against Bhujbal cancelled in corruption case after minister appears in court

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) A special court in Mumbai on Friday cancelled the non-bailable warrant issued last month against Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal for failing to appear before it in a corruption case.

Special judge for MP and MLA cases R N Rokade had, on February 16, issued a non-bailable warrant against Bhujbal after he failed to appear before the court.

Bhujbal appeared in court during the day and got the warrant cancelled.

After a public litigation was filed in 2015, Bhujbal was booked in three cases lodged by Anti Corruption Bureau for alleged irregularities in awarding contracts for construction of Maharashtra Sadan as well as land deal of Kalina while awarding work of construction of library when he was state PWD minister.

The court is currently hearing discharge pleas of Bhujbal and other accused in the case. PTI AVI BNM