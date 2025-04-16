Non-bailable warrant issued against Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari

Mau: A court in Mau has issued a non-bailable warrant against Mukhtar Ansari's wife, Afsa Ansari, in connection with a 2020 case, officials here said Wednesday.

According to court officials, the warrant was issued due to her repeated failure to appear before the court over a case registered at the Dakshin Tola Police Station.

Proceedings under Section 299 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been initiated, and her name is now being added to the Makrool Register, a list of absconders.

The court had earlier taken action under Sections 82 and 83 of the CrPC to declare her a proclaimed offender and to initiate property attachment.

Circle Officer (City) Anjani Kumar Pandey said, "Afsa Ansari had already been declared wanted with a reward, which has now been increased to Rs 50,000. Following court orders, her name is being entered in the Makrool Register, and further legal action is underway."