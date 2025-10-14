Non-bailable warrant issued against UP Minister Dayashankar Singh in 10-year-old case

Ballia (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A court here has issued a non-bailable warrant against Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Transport Dayashankar Singh for non-appearance in connection with a 10-year-old case of alleged violation of prohibitory orders, prosecution sources said on Tuesday.

A FIR was lodged at Ballia city police station on September 9, 2015, on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Satyendra Rai under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, they said The complaint named BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, Nagendra Pande, and 17 others, along with 100 to 150 unidentified persons, for allegedly blocking traffic on Malgodam Road in violation of prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144.

Special Judicial Magistrate Anil Kumar Mishra, while hearing the matter on Monday, accepted the applications for exemption from appearance from eight accused -including BJP leader Nagendra Pandey and Arvind Gandhi -- but issued non-bailable warrants against the remaining accused, including Singh, as per the earlier order, advocate Ram Krishna Yadav, representing trade leader Arvind Gandhi, said.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 1, he added.

The court order was released on Tuesday.

Earlier on July 3, the same court had directed the issuance of arrest warrants against Dayashankar Singh and 15 others in the case. PTI CORR ABN RT