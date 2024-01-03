Non-branded tea, salt in Tata packs seized in Greater Noida factory, 1 held

Noida, Jan 3 (PTI) Non-branded tea and salt allegedly meant to be sold in markets under the Tata brand name were seized in large quantity from the possession of a man in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

The man was also arrested and booked for cheating and copyright infringement, the police said.

The accused, identified as Tarun Jain, 32, was held by the officials of the local Dadri police station, an official said.

"On Wednesday, the accused who was selling fake salt and tea by filling them in wrappers of Tata company was arrested from the railway station road in Dadri," a police spokesperson said.

"Twelve packets of Tata Tea Premium (open), 45 packets of Tata Salt (sealed), 10 packets of Tata Salt (open), 1,490 foils of empty packing of Tata Tea Premium, 250 foils of empty packing of Tata Salt, a packaging machine, a sealing machine, and a weighing machine were seized from the possession of the accused," the spokesperson said.

A Tata Ace vehicle with registration number UP-16-ET 7290 was also impounded during the episode by the police, the official added.

The police said an FIR in connection with the matter has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating), besides sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.

Section 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act which deal with copyright infringement and possession of duplicate materials are cognizable offenses, and may attract a maximum punishment of up to three years or Rs 2 lakh fine, or both, according to officials. PTI KIS CK