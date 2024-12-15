Non-cognisable case against unidentified caller for threat in Bishnoi's name

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Mumbai Police registered a Non-Cognisable (NC) offence against an unidentified man for allegedly threatening an ambulance operator in the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi over a love affair, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

Police acted after the recording of a purported threat call went viral.

The caller told the ambulance operator that he was calling from the Bishnoi gang and that a list was already prepared, the police official said.

The investigation pointed out that the caller had an affair with a bar girl. He threatened to shoot the ambulance operator after the latter was seen with the woman. Similar calls were made to three others, the official added.

Advertisment

"We have registered an NC and investigating, he added. PTI ZA NSK