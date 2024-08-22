Non-compliance of SNJPC proposals: SC asks chief secretaries of 18 states, UTs to appear

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Taking a stern view of non-compliance of its directions, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the chief secretaries of 18 states and the UTs to personally appear and explain why they have not implemented the Second National Judicial Pay Commission's recommendations on payment of pension arrears and retirement benefits to judicial officers.

"I can see there is no substantive compliance. They will have to personally appear before us or we will issue non-bailable warrants (NBW) against them," Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, heading a bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said.

The top most bureaucrats of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Bihar, Goa, Haryana and Odisha will have to appear personally on August 27, the next date of hearing.

The direction came when senior lawyer K Parmeswar, who is assisting the court as amicus curiae (a friend of court), told the bench that despite several orders and the extension of time, as many as 18 states and the Union territories (UTs) have not complied with the SNJPC recommendations fully till date.

The bench was hearing a plea of All India Judges Association seeking enforcement of welfare and other measures for former judges and judicial officers.

The bench said the top bureaucrats will have to appear personally to explain the delay and rejected the submissions of various states that the chief secretaries be permitted to appear virtually.

Senior lawyer Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, later rushed to the court to urge that the state has substantially complied with the apex court directions and the recommendations of the SNJPC and the payment of arrears will be made in six weeks.

He also said N Muruganandam has assumed charge of the chief secretary only two days ago and he be exempted from personal appearance. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu chief secretary was willing to join the apex court proceedings virtually.

The bench rejected the submissions, saying it cannot make an exception for one chief secretary.

Earlier on July 11, the bench had summoned the chief secretaries of 23 states for non-compliance of the SNJPC recommendations on August 23.

The amicus on Thursday said five more states have complied with the directions in the meantime.

As the three-judge bench headed by the CJI is not available this Friday, now the officials will have to appear on August 27.

While expressing strong displeasure over non-compliance, the bench had said "We know how to extract compliance now. If we just say that the chief secretary will be present if the affidavit is not filed then it will not be filed.

"We are not sending them to jail but let them be here and then an affidavit will be submitted. Let they be personally present now," the bench had said.

Though seven opportunities have been granted to the states, it appears that full compliance has not been affected and several states are in default, it had said.

The bench had made it clear that it will not grant any more extension.

On January 10, the top court, in its verdict, had said there was a need to maintain uniformity in service conditions of judicial officers across the country.

It had directed the constitution of a two-judge committee in each high court for overseeing the implementation of the orders on pay, pension and other retirement benefits for the judicial officers according to the SNJPC.

The top court had said it was a matter of grave concern that though officers in other services have availed of a revision of their conditions of service as far back as on January 1, 2016, similar issues pertaining to the judicial officers are still awaiting a final decision eight years thereafter.

It said the judges have retired from service and the family pensioners of those who have passed away are awaiting resolution as well.

The SNJPC recommendations cover pay structure, pension and family pension and allowances, besides dealing with the issue of establishing a permanent mechanism to determine subjects of service conditions of the district judiciary.