Non-functional STPs along Yamuna: NGT issues notice to MoEF&CC, DJB

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Delhi Jal Board and three others in a matter regarding non-functioning Sewage Treatment Plants along the river Yamuna here.

The NGT also asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to provide details about the utilisation of treated sewage and timelines set for ensuring the treatment of entire sewage generated in Delhi.

The tribunal was hearing a matter where it had taken suo motu (on its own) cognisance of a newspaper report regarding around 75 per cent of the STPs having insufficient disinfecting facilities, such as chlorination, Ultraviolet (UV) treatment and ozonation.

"The news item reveals a very serious issue that STPs installed by the Delhi Jal Board along the river Yamuna are not functioning as per norms," a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Judicial member Justice Sudhir Agarwal said.

In the absence of equipments for bacterial disinfection, the STP outlets had high coliform and faecal coliform counts and there was a gap of around 227 million gallons per day (MGD) in the treatment of sewage, the bench also comprising expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad said noting the report.

In an order passed on February 23, the bench impleaded as parties or respondents various authorities, including member secretaries of the CPCB and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) along with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DJB.

It also impleaded the Director General, of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and the Secretary of MoEF&CC.

"Let notice be issued to the above respondents for filing their response at least one week before the next date of hearing (on May 3)," the tribunal said.

It also directed the CPCB to submit a report about the performance of STPs under various heads, such as type of STPs, their installed and utilisation capacity, disinfection method, sludge disposal details and water quality at the discharge point.

"In addition to furnishing information for each STP, the details of utilisation of treated sewage and timelines set for ensuring treatment of entire sewage generated in Delhi be also disclosed," the tribunal said. PTI MNR RC